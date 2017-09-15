Sam Smith’s Two-Year Break Ends with New Single

British pop and jazz artist Sam Smith made his highly anticipated return to the music scene Sept. 8, dropping a single after a two-year hiatus.

Fans of the soulful singer will notice some familiar themes in Smith’s new single, “Too Good at Goodbyes.” The song focuses on romantic struggle, a common subject in Smith’s music, and the similarities don’t stop there.

“Too Good at Goodbyes” relies heavily on Smith’s considerable vocal range and features a soulful gospel choir to flesh out his sound. The instrumental is sparse in contrast to some of Smith’s more popular songs, such as piano-heavy hits “I’m Not the Only One” and “Stay With Me.” For his return to the studio, Smith focused on making his smooth tenor the star of the show.

The lyrics are as uncomplicated as one would expect from the jazz-inspired-pop genre that Smith exclusively works in. They simply meet the standard Smith has set for himself in each of his previous albums and are often repetitive and simple. This approach keeps the piece focused and easy to sing along to, while allowing Smith’s vocals to shine.

“Too Good at Goodbyes” conveys how one is less likely to open up to new love after having been continually hurt. Smith said in an interview with Beats 1 that the song reflects a personal experience.

“People will see, as I’ve said, this one is about me and something I’ve gone through,” Smith said.

The singer also stressed in the same interview that he’s still “very, very single.”

So what can fans take away from the heartache laced single? Smith has yet to give up the habit of using his own relationship insecurities for inspiration. There hasn’t been much visible change in the artist’s style or methods. While some might be disappointed that Smith didn’t try to reinvent his sound and grow as an artist in his two-year break, it’s unlikely fans will be overly disappointed with his latest effort. Though the single strikes listeners as more of the same from Smith, it is undoubtedly of the same quality as his previous album, “In the Lonely Hour.” While there is no noticeable artistic growth with “Too Good at Goodbyes,” the song does not indicate a downfall for Smith.

Smith said his upcoming, unnamed album will focus on more serious issues than just heartbreak and won’t draw solely from his own experience. Perhaps fans can expect a divergence from the heartbreaking love ballads with which the U.K. singer-songwriter first made a name for himself.

Whether his upcoming album reflects more of his signature style or takes a step in a different direction, “Too Good at Goodbyes” maintains Smith’s message as well as his artistry. It’s a song for the heartbroken. Luckily, Smith’s anticipated sophomore effort will be out by the end of 2017, so fans will be able to get a true grasp on where his career is headed.