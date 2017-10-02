‘Empire’ Films on Water Tower Campus

The Fox drama series “Empire” filmed outside Loyola’s School of Communication(51 E. Pearson St.) and The Clare on the Water Tower Campus today.

Among the actors on set were Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson, Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad and SXSW Film Festival award winner Andre Royo.

Amanda Koupec, a 2014 Loyola graduate, works in digital utility in the camera department for the show and was also on set today.

“We shoot a lot in the Loop, a lot in the Gold Coast,” Koupec said. “We’ve shot at the Argo Tea close to here before.”

“Empire” will shoot for an upcoming episode on campus for a few more hours today before moving to a different location in the Gold Coast neighborhood, according to Koupec. Although the show is filmed in Chicago, it is set in New York City.

The locations team was unable to comment for legal reasons when asked why Loyola was chosen as a filming location.

The fourth season of “Empire” premiered on Sept. 27. The show airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. CST.