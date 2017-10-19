Expect Laughs and Screams from ‘Happy Death Day’

The idea of a movie that blends “Groundhog Day” (1994), “Scream” (1996) and “Mean Girls” (2004) may seem strange, but director Christopher Landon (“Disturbia,” “Paranormal Activity 3,” “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”) managed to make it work.

The PG-13 horror-mystery film “Happy Death Day” was released on Friday, Oct. 13, and it suits the date well. The movie details the plight of a selfish, somewhat bratty sorority girl who’s forced to relive the day of her murder, which is also her birthday, over and over again until she can unmask her killer. Full of plot twists, jump scares, comedic one-liners and heartfelt dialogue, “Happy Death Day” may not make it to the Academy Awards, but it’s definitely worth a watch.

The first scene opens on Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) as she wakes up in someone else’s dorm room. She finds out that she got drunk at a Greek life party the night before and went home with the doe-eyed Carter (Israel Broussard), whom she had never met before. She hurries back to her sorority house — ignoring a birthday phone call from her father (Jason Bayle) on the way — and is greeted by her stuck-up sorority sisters and her medical student roommate Lori (Rudy Modine). The rest of Tree’s birthday consists of a botched office hook-up with a married professor (Charles Aitken) in the morning, a revealing sorority meeting at lunch and another party that night.

As she is walking back to her sorority house alone after the party, Tree encounters a masked figure dressed in black and brandishing a steak knife. She’s chased, caught and stabbed to death shortly after, only to wake back up in Carter’s dorm room. This cycle repeats itself, with the location and time of her murder varying.

In predictable “Groundhog Day” fashion, Tree learns new lessons about being considerate, confident and honest with every do-over she gets. Rothe’s acting starts out somewhat dry, but improves by the end of the film when her overwhelmed tears and frustrated screams look and feel genuine. The acting is impressive across the board, with the exception of Modine and breakout actress Rachel Matthews, who plays the prima donna sorority president, Danielle. Their emotions and line delivery are stale in most of their scenes.

As far as horror flicks go, “Happy Death Day” has enough jump scares, creepy masks, unnerving music and blood to satisfy most horror fans. Audience members will sit in suspense as they watch Tree being pursued by her anonymous murderer, whether it’s in a parking garage or her own sorority house. There’s also plenty of humorous quips from the characters that provide welcome relief from Tree’s turmoil, and even some sentimental moments that might resonate with viewers.

Despite the gripping twists and character development that redeem the film, “Happy Death Day” is a bit predictable at parts, and the reason for Tree reliving her murder is never explained. There are a lot of cliches, such as the prissy sorority sisters and the eventual romance between Tree and Carter. It’s an original plot in some respects, but it’s clear that some elements have been borrowed from past movies.

“Happy Death Day” is an entertaining film that will leave audiences frustrated, elated and terrified all at once.

The film is currently playing in theaters across Chicago. To purchase tickets, visit your local theater or fandango.com.