Locally-Shot “Rogers Park” Explores Aging and Mid-Life Crises

Who needs Hollywood when there’s Rogers Park? The neighborhood that Loyola calls home serves as the backdrop for local filmmaker Kyle Henry’s new movie, “Rogers Park.”

The film follows two interracial couples in the neighborhood who try to navigate their turbulent relationships after secrets and resentments rise to the surface.

The PHOENIX sat down with Henry (“Fourplay,” “Room”) to discuss his film and the neighborhood that inspired it.

Henry is an associate film professor at Northwestern University and a Rogers Park resident. His career has been focused on telling the stories of people he believes aren’t represented by Hollywood, and something about his own neighborhood felt inherently cinematic.

“[Rogers Park] is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Chicago,” Henry said. “I discovered that through osmosis living there. It’s always been a place where immigrant communities have landed and built their families.”

It’s this emphasis on community that made Henry want to tell a story in Rogers Park.

“It’s a side of Chicago people don’t see,” Henry said. “[People] know [the city] for its crime statistics, which are horrible and important to know. But I don’t see represented the communities that form and their stories being told about Chicago right now.”

These communities aren’t perfect, Henry said; it’s these flaws that interest him.

“[‘Rogers Park’] is about two couples going through midlife crises,” Henry said. “The problems they’re experiencing in terms of lies, secrets and transitions are problems that every couple goes through … the film reflects a lot of the relationships I see happening around me in the Rogers Park neighborhood.”

“Rogers Park” is a raw and honest portrayal of four people confronting their complicated pasts after years of avoiding them. Henry’s camera is intimate and unwavering without becoming manipulative. Many of the conversations between characters are shot handheld and framed tight around their faces, a style of realist filmmaking pioneered by John Cassavetes (“A Woman Under the Influence,” “Faces,” “Shadows”).

“I’m a big Cassavetes fan,” Henry said. “I just love watching people’s faces, especially when they’re trying to do two things at once, like lying and keeping secrets … I’m interested in people who are in crisis. People, families and communities in crisis reveal their character.”

The midlife crises that the characters in “Rogers Park” endure are representative of fears most people will face in their own lives.

Lisa Trifone “Rogers Park” explores the impact secrets have on relationships and how some couples deal with them.

“So many people [in their 20s] have an idea of what [their] life will be and are pursuing it right now,” Henry said. “When [they] get to that point in the fiction [they’re] imagining right now, 99 percent of the time [the reality] won’t match up with what [they] imagined. How will [they] deal with that?”

This question is at the core of the film, and the characters in “Rogers Park” all respond to it differently.

“Some of the characters act their age and some don’t,” Henry said. “As you grow older, you realize some people don’t grow up as much you’d imagine they would … at 45.”

“Rogers Park” began production in September of 2015 with a budget under $250,000, and finished pick-up shoots in August of 2016. Henry shot the film in the neighborhood, and Loyola students will recognize many of the film’s locations. From The Heartland Cafe to the lighthouse at Loyola Beach, students will enjoy identifying familiar areas around the Lake Shore Campus.

“We shot at the Loyola [CTA Red Line] stop in September of 2015, right across from the university,” Henry said. “You might see some students walking in the background who are still [at Loyola].”

“Rogers Park” will make its premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival (CIFF) on Oct. 19 at 6:15 p.m. and play again on Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. CIFF is currently running at the AMC River East 21 theatre (322 E. Illinois St.) Henry thinks the acclaimed festival is a perfect place to debut the film.

“I’ve never had a film play at [CIFF],” Henry said. “I can’t think of a better film to premiere there. It’s about an iconic Chicago neighborhood, and I hope Chicagoans will show up and tell me what they think.”

“Rogers Park” should be on every Loyola student’s radar in the upcoming days. After the film’s run at CIFF, it’ll most likely be unavailable to watch until its potential limited theatrical release in March 2018 and eventual presence on streaming services.

Visit the AMC River East 21 theatre (322 E. Illinois St.) on Oct. 19 and 23 to see Loyola’s neighborhood on the big screen while supporting local, independent film.