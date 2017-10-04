Loyola Crime Report Sees Rise in Stalking, Rape, and Burglaries between 2015-16

While some crime decreased on Loyola’s campuses, there was an increase in reported rapes, stalking incidents and burglaries last year, according to Campus Safety’s 2017 Clery Act Annual Security Report. The bulletin lists the total amount of reported criminal and hate offenses and arrests and disciplinary referrals on all of Loyola’s campuses — at home and abroad.

“This report is designed to help everyone in the Loyola community better understand policies, procedures, programs, training, etc., in regards to campus crime and crime prevention,” said Thomas K. Murray, chief of police and director of Campus Safety, in an email.

The U.S. Department of Education requires universities to provide the annual report as part of the Crime Awareness and Campus Security Act of 1990 so students, parents and employees are aware of crime across college campuses. Loyola’s report compares offenses from the last three years — 2014-16 — which took place on campus property, off campus property and on public property.

Associate Dean of Students Timothy Love defined on-campus public property for The PHOENIX in 2016 as property that runs through campus, including the road the intercampus shuttle stop is on and public sidewalks outside of residence halls.

There were four total reported rapes on Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus (LSC) and Water Tower Campus (WTC) during 2016, according to the 2017 security report.

The LSC reported three rapes in 2016: all of them in on-campus student housing facilities. This number equals the combined reported rapes on campus property for 2014 and 2015.

The WTC reported one rape in 2016 in on-campus student housing, in contrast with the zero reported rapes in 2014 and 2015.

“VAWA offenses” under the 1994 Violence Against Women Act — which include domestic violence, dating violence and stalking — increased. The report said 16 incidents of stalking occurred on the LSC in 2016, seven in on-campus student housing facilities. This is higher than the LSC’s 2014 and 2015 stalking reports which totaled eight combined for the two years.

In 2016, the LSC reported two fondling criminal offenses — both occurring on campus property and one in on-campus housing facilities. Burglaries were at their highest, totaling 11, where seven were in on-campus student housing facilities.

The WTC reported three fondling offenses: two on campus property and one on public property; one burglary on campus was reported.

There were allegedly no robberies that took place on the LSC or the WTC — but each campus had one robbery occur near the university, on public property. Though there appears to be a lack of robbery, assault and battery this year, there were multiple armed robberies and attempted robberies near campus throughout 2016, five of which students were notified of by Campus Safety email alerts.

The report also included Loyola’s abroad campuses. The John Felice Rome Center, the Beijing Center and the Vietnam Center had no reported criminal offenses such as rape. However, the Rome and Beijing centers each reported one stalking incident.