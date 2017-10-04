Lyric Opera and Joffrey Ballet Collaboration Open to Students This Week

The Lyric Opera and Joffrey Ballet are teaming up for the first time this season in a highly anticipated production of composer Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Orphée et Eurydice.”

“Orphée et Eurydice” follows the Greek myth of Orpheus, who journeys into the underworld to bring his beloved wife, Eurydice, back to life. The upcoming Chicago production places the story in a contemporary setting — Orphée is a choreographer instead of a poet and Eurydice is a ballerina.

The opera will be sung in French and features 47 dancers from the Joffrey Ballet, 60 members of the Lyric Opera Chorus and 47 members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

Ticket prices for the show can run into the hundreds, but students will be able to see the production for just $20 on Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 through the Lyric Opera’s NEXT Student Ticket program — offers discounted student tickets for select shows at the Lyric Opera.

PBS will video record the performances on Oct. 6 and 9 for the “Great Performances” series, according to Magda Krance, Lyric Opera’s director of media relations at Lyric Opera, Magda Krance. The “Great Performances” series airs videos of fine arts performances including dance, music and theater.

Krance said she thinks “Orphée et Eurydice” is a good performance for students and those new to opera.

“A lot of students would be familiar with some form of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice and that’s the story that’s being told in this opera,” Krance said. “It’s a relatively short work. It’s two hours [and] 20 minutes, including intermission. That makes it a good first time experience for somebody to see an opera.”

Krance said the performance is unique and different from typical opera performances.

“This opera is such a balanced fusion of dancing and singing,” Krance said. “It’s just a beautiful piece. It’s a beautiful evocative piece, the story is told in dance and music and it’s just a very compelling piece of performance work.”

The performance will be at the Lyric Opera House at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. Dmitry Korchak will make his Lyric Opera debut as Orphée, and Andriana Cuchmann will play Eurydice.

The student ticket shows will be on Friday, Oct. 6 and Monday, Oct. 9. Tickets can be purchased at the Lyric Opera website. Students must fill out a form with their name and school email to get tickets.