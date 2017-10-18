Moser One of Highest Paid Loyola Employees in 2015

Loyola men’s basketball head coach Porter Moser made $385,949 in 2015, making him the fourth-highest paid employee at Loyola, according to Loyola’s last available Form 990 — a tax form that requires nonprofit organizations to make the salaries of their highest paid employees public.

Moser received a contract extension through the 2021-22 season on April 11. Moser also received a raise when he signed his new contract, according to Loyola Director of Athletics Steve Watson. The athletics department declined to say how much Moser’s salary increased.

Moser, who has an all-time record of 89-105 at Loyola, declined a request to comment.

As the fourth-highest paid Loyola employee, Moser was only behind former Senior Vice President and Provost Richard Gamelli, who made $541,571; Stritch School of Medicine Dean Linda Brubaker, who made $462,375; and School of Law Dean David Yellen, who made $413,455.

Moser made thousands more than Provost John Pelissero, who made $344,419 in 2015.

When the athletics department is going through contract negotiations, it looks at the salaries of other coaches in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), according to Watson.

“We don’t really look at it within the institution … we look at what the market for coaches in the conference is because we want to pay a competitive salary,” Watson said.

A competitive salary in the MVC is between the University of Evansville’s Marty Simmons’ $180,000 per year and the University of Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobson’s $900,000 per year. However, those two coaches are outliers, with most of the salaries falling somewhere between $300,000 and $600,000.

Moser is the fourth-highest paid MVC coach behind Jacobson, Illinois State University’s Dan Muller — who also signed a contract extension this year — who will make $550,000 in 2017 and Missouri State University’s Paul Lusk, who makes $396,000 per year.

All salary numbers come from press releases for public schools or form 990s for private schools.

When Watson was in contract negotiations for Moser’s extension, he said he called around the MVC to other athletic directors to get a sense of what the market value for a coach in the conference is.

The four highest paid coaches in the MVC have also had the most recent success. Jacobson has made four NCAA tournament appearances since he took over at Northern Iowa in 2006; Muller led Illinois State to a 17-1 conference record in 2016; Lusk took Missouri State to the MVC tournament semifinals in 2016 and Moser won a College Basketball Invitational title in 2015.

When Watson is re-negotiating contracts with coaches, he said he wants to reward success and not lose talent.

“We want to pay a competitive price and we don’t want to lose our coaches,” Watson said.

The university paid its four highest employees $1,803,350 in 2015. The university has also increased tuition every year since 1989 — raising tuition by 2.5 percent for the 2017-18 school year — and will submit its budget for the upcoming fiscal year in December, which could include another tuition increase.