Moses Sumney Stuns at Old Town School of Folk Music

Moses Sumney leaves a lot to the imagination. But in the best way possible.

The Los Angeles native performed for an adoring crowd at Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music (4544 N. Lincoln Ave.) as part of his tour on Oct. 4. Sumney took the stage dressed in all black. The audience was held in a suspended reverence as he experimented with the guitar, synthesizers, loop pedals and his own falsetto — which rivals even the range of Frankie Valli, famous for his own high-pitched vocals in the 60s.

An up-and-coming alternative artist, Sumney has made a name for himself performing with Solange Knowles and opening for Sufjan Stevens, Karen O and Dirty Projectors. His single “Plastic” was also featured in season one of HBO’s “Insecure.” Sumney released his first full-length album, titled “Aromanticism” Sept. 22.

His stage presence is a looming shadow, conveying the bleak landscape of his music spotted in harmonies and introspective lyrics. In contrast to his tracks, his clothes and set were an enveloping black, granting the audience the invitation to be submerged in his sound alone. His aesthetic choices were all part of an effort to let his music take precedence of the night, while at the same time, releasing the crowd into individual interpretations of the performance.

As Sumney challenged his vocals to reach higher and higher, his music overtook the venue, but in a way that only lured the audience further into his stark but ambient universe. His voice appeared like an echo at times, dominating the lyrics, then allowing them to take center stage again.

Sumney was able to drop into his lower register just as easily, needing to only take a single breath after belting shockingly high notes with calculated ease. His voice is best compared to wind-twisting and soaring in space, fluctuating in force. But it still seemed to possess a mind of its own, flowing cooly as an entity separate from the singer himself.

Still, Sumney remained remarkably in tune with his music and presence. He was accompanied by only two musicians, one of whom played saxophone during Sumney’s softer harmonies.

Sumney sang some of his newest tracks, such as “Indulge Me,” “Quarrel” and “Lonely World,” while also treating guests to covers of Bjork and Neil Young. Those may seem like odd choices for covers, considering the vast differences between the two artists. However, drawing influence from diverse genres is nothing new to Sumney.

In an interview with Pitchfork Magazine, the singer cited Ella Fitzgerald and Usher as his vocal inspirations, proponents of genres and time periods that couldn’t be further apart. Sumney’s blend of vocals, melancholic beats and looping techniques draws comparisons to modern musicians such as James Blake, Bon Iver and Perfume Genius.

Toward the end of the performance, Sumney called up some musician friends from the Chicago area, referring to them only as “The Woods Siblings,” and asked them to sing harmony for the next song. While his bassist continued to play, the singer conducted an impromptu vocal session onstage for the night’s final moments.

Sumney enraptured the audience as soon as he first stepped onstage at the Old Town School of Folk Music, offering witty commentary in between songs. Despite its lonely tone, he managed to transform his music into an experience that created a feeling of unity and immense satisfaction within a crowd that left buzzing in awe of his performance.

“Aromanticism” can be found in stores and on Spotify and iTunes.