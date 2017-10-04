Rap Rocks at MadeinTYO Concert

MadeinTYO (pronounced Made in Tokyo) paid Chicago a visit Sept. 28, performing at Concord Music Hall, marking the second stop of his nationwide tour. The Atlanta based rapper put on a mesmerizing show, complete with several openers, a stunning light show and thundering speakers. The venue — located in Chicago’s Bucktown area — provided concert-goers with a comfortable brick and hardwood interior, as well as a bar for those of age. Fans stood shoulder to shoulder, filling the small space with the smell of scented vapor and alcohol while waiting to hear the up-and-coming hip-hop sensation.

MadeinTYO has become a household name in the world of rap. He’s signed to Warner Bros. Records and is affiliated with Private Club Records, a collective composed of artists, including 24hrs, Salma Slims, Mynamephin, Noah Wood$, Dwn2Earth, Rossi Rock and himself. MadeinTYO brings a new sound to the table, contributing to the growing genre of mumble rap—muddled lyrics set in front of a hard beat. He rose to fame virtually overnight with the explosion his song “Uber Everywhere” which landed him a spot in the XXL Freshman Class of 2017— A collective consisting of rappers that XXL magazine deems to be the rising stars of hip-hop. Since then, he’s had the opportunity to work with various other artists, including Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Travis Scott.

Opener 24hrs, and older brother of MadeinTYO, took the stage following a brief appearance from Private Club Record members Noah Wood$ and K Swisha (producer of “Uber Everywhere”). Using an autotune mic, 24hrs got everyone’s hands in the air with his performance of “What You Like” off his 2017 album, “Night Shift.” Maybach Music label signed artist Rocky Fresh took the stage for one song; this was followed up by 24hrs bringing up a lucky fan onstage to perform with him. Both 24hrs and the fan electrified the crowd with a stunning light show and intense back and forth duet.

Meanwhile, MadeinTYO sat backstage preparing himself for what would be an extraordinary show. The deafening bass and bright lights flooded the relatively small venue as the 5-foot-4-inch rapper stormed the stage and performed with the intensity of a giant. The setlist consisted of tracks from his latest album, “True’s World,” named after his son, True, who was born in January. The crowd couldn’t get enough of MadeinTYO and his contagious energy as he jumped around the stage while performing the fan favorite “Uber Everywhere.”

Speakers shook the room as he reintroduced and shared the stage with his brother and thanked his fans for attending. He wrapped up the show with an explosive performance of “Skateboard P” — which originally featured Detroit rapper Big Sean. The crowd went mad, waving their hands and creating a dance pit upon hearing the first chord and didn’t simmer down until MadeinTYO left the stage.

With his new single “All Mine” featuring fellow XXL freshman Kyle, MadeinTYO will surely continue to climb the tall ladder to fame.