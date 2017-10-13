Two Shootings in Rogers Park Leave Woman Dead, Boy Hurt

Two separate shooting incidents in Rogers Park, one just a Red Line stop away from Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus, left a woman dead and a young boy in critical condition Friday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The boy, between 11 and 13-years-old, was shot in the lower back at about 6 p.m. Oct. 13 on the 2100 block of Touhy Avenue, according to CPD News Affairs Officer Michelle Tannehill.

A half hour later, a woman, 64, was shot in the head at about 6:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue. The woman was not the intended target, Tannehill said.

Both the boy and the woman were taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, Tannehill said. The woman was later pronounced dead, according to a CPD press conference.

The incidents are being investigated separately, Tannehill said.