Moser Saw $35,000 Raise Last Year

Loyola men’s basketball coach Porter Moser made $420,211 for the fiscal year stretching from mid-2016 to mid-2017, the fourth-highest salary at the school during that period.

That’s according to Loyola’s latest “990” tax form — a document the school, as a condition of its nonprofit status, must file with the IRS and make publicly available. This tax statement shows top salaries, investments and other important financial information.

But when asked in October how much Moser was paid, the school’s athletics department refused to say.

The Phoenix reported in October that Moser was paid $385,949 the prior fiscal year — mid-2015 to mid-2016 — according to an earlier 990 form.

The school wouldn’t divulge more-recent salary information to the newspaper at the time.

However, The Phoenix has since tracked down the current 990 form, which shows Moser was given a nearly $35,000 raise during fiscal year 2016.

The pay hike came after Moser received a contract extension through the 2021-22 season April 11. Moser’s all-time record at Loyola is 94-105, including the Ramblers’ 7-0 start this season — their best start since 2010.

Loyola’s athletics department, run by Director of Athletics Steve Watson, wouldn’t make Moser available for comment. School officials wouldn’t say what Moser’s current salary is, since fiscal year 2017 began in the summer and a new pay raise may have taken effect.

The university’s highest paid employee was Linda Brubaker, interim provost of the health sciences division and dean of the Stritch School of Medicine. Brubaker made $520,340 in 2016. Behind Brubaker was David Yellen, former dean of the School of Law, who made $426,931 in 2016. The third highest paid Loyola employee was then-interim President John Pelissero, who made $422,081.

Loyola’s four highest paid employees made a combined $1,789,563, but the university is on track to having a $4 million deficit by fiscal year 2021. Loyola is planning to solve its budgetary problems by reviewing staff positions as they become available “to insure filling them is prudent” in order to save money on salaries and benefits, according to Chief Financial Officer Wayne Magdziarz.

Moser’s salary is similar to other Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) coaches. In 2016, Moser made less than Illinois State University head coach Dan Muller’s $550,000 per year but he made more than Missouri State University head coach Paul Lusk. Lusk made $396,000 and had his team picked to win the MVC in the preseason poll.

The Loyola athletics department bases the salaries for coaches on what the market rate is in the MVC, according to Watson.

“We don’t really look at it within the institution … we look at what the market for coaches in the conference is because we want to pay a competitive salary,” Watson said in October.

The Loyola athletics department recently spent $1.4 million on updates to Gentile Arena that include new video boards. The department wouldn’t say if the money came from donations or Loyola’s general fund — which comes from students’ tuition.

Some students don’t like how much money Loyola puts toward athletics. The money that gets spent on coaches’ salaries could go somewhere more productive, according to senior nursing major Lauren Taylor.

“Until [Moser] wins a Nobel prize or is teaching me how to play basketball, he shouldn’t be getting paid [more than] $400,000,” Taylor said. “My professor that is going to be teaching me how to save lives, that person should be getting some of that money.”

In 2015 The Phoenix reported the university paid professors an average salary of $124,083 in 2012-13. Associate professors were paid an average of $87,057 that year, assistant professors received an average of $74,610 and instructors earned an average of $62,442.

Taylor said she appreciates Loyola trying to make athletics more of a focus at the university but until the teams start being more successful, they shouldn’t be paying coaches that much.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said Loyola is currently facing a $4 million deficit and that the university isn’t filling any faculty and staff positions as they become available.

